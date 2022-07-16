MTV India and Hyundai Motor present What’s Your Venue, an all-new travel–lifestyle series…

National, July 2022: Hop on board and steer this ride! Viacom18’s leading youth entertainment channel MTV India and India’s leading auto giant Hyundai Motor present an all-new travel–lifestyle series, where each adventure will be decided solely by the audience! The 4-episode series in an unconventional new format will see India’s top cities being explored through the lens of a fun duo comprising popular influencers, but all decided by the wanderlust-stricken audience via a LIVE poll on social media! To decide the journey of each duo who will explore the cities with their lit travel companion Hyundai Venue, tune in to Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue starting 15th July, every Friday on MTV, Voot, and MTV YouTube page at 6 PM.

In the age of ceaseless wanderlust and roaring appetite for atypical journeys, the series is a novel interactive concept that gives full control to the audience, who will help the duo decide what they will do next, thereby becoming a part of their journey! These ‘choices’ will be highlighted at crucial junctions in every episode. The duo’s followers and fans on social media will become an indispensable part of their journey, while also getting the front-seat to the camaraderie between them, and a rare glimpse into their travel styles.

MTV Hyundai What’s Your Venue will be shot across Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Manali, exploring popular hotspots and even obscure, hidden gems.

Speaking about her love for travel, anchor and former MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant Arushi Handa said, “Travel makes my life complete. MTV Hyundai What’s Your Venue has an amazing new concept that gives my followers the chance to decide how I explore the city and what fun I have! This unpredictability really appeals to my travel-bug!”

Exploring the hotspots of Mumbai, Sahil Anand said, “I always wanted to do a travel show and the combination of MTV & Hyundai is just perfect. I got what I wanted and it definitely started with a bang.”

Joining Arushi in Goa, winner of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X3’ and one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 on Colors Marathi, Jay Dudhane, said, “MTV Hyundai What’s Your Venue brings to the youth something new, unique and so ‘now’. My fans are super important to me, so their decision on our itinerary and adventures will reign supreme. I love the thrill of exploring a place in out-of-the-ordinary ways, and that too without a pre-decided agenda!”

Gear up for Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue, starting 15th July, every Friday on MTV, Voot, and MTV YouTube page at 6 PM.