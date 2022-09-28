MultiFit invites all to celebrate the festivities with their 2 day event ‘Garba Raas’

Pune, September 28, 2022: The festive season is just round the corner and there is much excitement and fervour to ring in the celebrations. To kickstart the celebrations in full swing, MultiFit is all set to invite you to their ‘Garba Raas’ which will be celebrated over two days [September 30th – October 1st] in partnership with Residency Club & Barcode Nightlife!

The event will have several activities lined up to keep up your festive spirit. Right from a celebrity appearance by Roshni Kapoor, to Professional DJ’s dishing out the grooviest music, to garba groups, and much more! There will be a little something for all. Prior to ‘Garba Raas’, MultiFit also hosted a Garba flash mob workshop which was conceptualized and choreographed by Reshma Merchant, Lead – Fitness Innovation and Events, MultiFit. The workshop was open to all MultiFit members and their family and friends. It was a great opportunity to perform to a one-of-a-kind flash mob as it had the latest Bollywood Garba beats to dance to!

As the festivities kick in it is time to gather your close ones and revel in the good times! MultiFit is more than just a gym. MultiFit is a place where people find joy in being together. We believe in building a community, and so we celebrate and cherish festivities together. As said correctly, when the ups and downs are faced together, the strength that is built, is unbreakable. This unbreakable bond is what makes MultiFit a family, a family that workouts together, stays together.

The Garba Raas by MultiFit is the perfect way to kickstart celebrations, and admire this community for their faith in building together.

DATE: Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

VENUE: Residency Club, Pune