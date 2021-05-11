Music 2000 have released two music albums on their online platform which is on the occasion of 160th Birth Celebration of Rabindranath Tagore

Music 2000 has released two Music albums on their online platforms on the occasion of 160th Birth Celebration of Rabindranath Tagore .Both the albums are depicted from his songs, poetry and writings.

The first album is about “GAANE GAANE ALIK AALAP” A beautiful description of the characters from different Novels, Poetry and dance Drama of Tagore, who are talking about each other and expressing their emotions. The script is written by Sri. Dhananjay Ghosal. Narration voice over done by Smt. Ratna Mitra and seven songs are delivered by Smt. Mahua Sur and Suvendu Talukdar. The narration and songs will also be available in video format separately. The Juke Box and Videos are released by Music 2000 digitally on Facebook platform in Music 2000 Facebook page and Music 2000 Kolkata YouTube channel.

And the 2nd music album “PREMER RONGE RABINDRANATH” which consists of 6 songs and poetry delivered by Sri Subhrajit Adak and Smt. Sadhana Roy. These songs express different shades of Love that are found in Tagore poems and songs. Audio and Videos of this product will be available at our Facebook and YouTube channel.

About Music 2000

A well-known audio company was established in 1998 with a few numbers and cassettes at the time of puja. Within a short period of time it has become a well-known name in the musical world of West Bengal, where all the eminent singers give their voice along with the new talents.