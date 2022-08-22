Music Composer Anand Bhaskar goes gaga over Imtiaz Ali!

Anand Bhaskar, popular for composing songs for the hit series ‘Mirzapur’ recently composed the original background score for Imtiaz Ali’s web series ‘Dr. Arora’. We are all acquainted with the fact that Imtiaz Ali as a filmmaker has worked with legendary musicians like A.R Rahman BUT HARDLY DO WE KNOW THAT he is trained in Indian Classical vocals for over a decade and that’s what makes his movie or series so rich in music.

Anand Bhaskar shares his experience working with one of the finest filmmakers “Every little thing he told us in feedback was something that would enhance our score in a way that it brought out the emotion of the story being presented. Imtiaz Ali is a filmmaker that lets you do your thing and doesn’t interfere in your process, and that encouraged us to go completely bonkers in the score for Dr. Arora. It was then that I realized that this is what working with legendary filmmakers feels like. Their vision is all about how a project can become the best version of itself and letting each professional use their expertise to its best potential!”