Hyderabad, May 2022…..Music lovers of Hyderabad paid rich tributes to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, India’s proud classical musician and santoor player who is credited with adapting the santoor, the Indian folk musical instrument as mainline Indian classical music.

As a music composer he is known all over India for his music composed for musical blockbusters like Chandni, Lamhe and other films.

At the beginning of the concert, the organisers from Surmandal read the messages they received about the concert.

The sons of Pt Shivkumar Sharma Rahul abd Rohit congratulated the organisers for dedicating the concert in honour of their father.

K. Vishwanath, Director of Tollywood said I like Santhoor instrument a lot. It is a challenging instrument. I met him during a Hindi Movie making. It is a great loss he said.

Shanker Mahadevan, we’ll know Singer said Pt Shivkumar credited with adapting santoor, the Indian folk musical instrument as mainline Indian classical music. Veteran film star Amitabh Bachchan sent a message that Pt Shivkumar was a gifted musician and his music had lot of depth.Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia sent a message that his loss the most hardest to digest.

The concert began first with Santoor recital. It was performed by Dr Shantanu Gokhale, a disciple of Pt. Shivkumar Sharma. He started with Raag Allap. And he performed three compositions.

Speaking about his guru he said though he was not physically present amongst us, his memories would be in our thoughts.

Later Ms Sniti Mishra performed Hindustani Vocals. She sang Marathi banana and Hindi Ghazals.

Over 200 music lovers enjoyed the music.

Sniti Mishra is a Visharad in Hindustani Classical Music and disciple of Swararanga Dr Damodar Hota of Gwalior Gharana.

They were accompanied in the recital by Shri Rahul Deshpande on Harmonium and Harjit Singh on Table.

It was organised jointly by Surmandal and Secunderabad club and held at Sailing Aneexure at Sailing Club. The Hussain Sagar lake was a perfect setting for the concert.

They performed another concert Sunday morning especially for the patients suffering from Cancer at Sparsh Hospice, a place for terminally ill cancer patients.

Shantanu, a Consultant Endodontist learnt the nuances of Indian classical music at the tender age of 3. He learnt basic knowledge of Ragas and continued to play the Harmonium till the age of 12. He grew up witnessing the great masters of Indian Classical Music frequenting his house.

The recordings and live concerts of these great masters left a lasting impression on him. At 14 years old itself, Pandit Shivkumar ji’s Santoor captivated him to a great extent, he says. This led him to learn Santoor lessons with Shivji’s disciple Shri Dhananjay Daithankar in Pune. Later he started learning from Pt Shivkumar Sharmaji and continued until recently for 8 years.

Classically trained Sniti Mishra shot into fame thanks to Zee SaReGaMa Singing Superstar 2010. Her haunting voice and unique renditions of a wide variety of songs from Classical, Sufi, Ghazal, Old Classics and film and non-film songs earned her good recognition. She received her Hindustani Classical Music training from Guru Shri Raghunath Sahoo, a disciple of Swararanga Dr Damodar Hota of Gwalior Gharana.

A student of Finance Management, She pursued her Visharad in Hindustani Classical Music. It is called a Degree equal to graduation. She got mentoring from Daler Mehndi, Composers Sajid-Wajid and Vishal-Shekhar.

She has been associated with Indo-Swedish Fusion Jazz band Mynta, percussionist Sivamani, and Louis Banks and performed classical and fusion concerts in India and worldwide.