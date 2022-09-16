Musical Sapphire and PHD Utkrishtata Samman by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

New Delhi, 16th September 2022: Gata Rahe Mera Dil organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has become a popular annual cultural cum award event. Many selected Bollywood Artists and Journalists were felicitated with PHD Utkrishtata Samman by Former Union Ministers, Shri Prakash Javadekar and Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ program.

The program took place at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday where a melodious atmosphere of music was created so that the listeners can enjoy their favorite songs to the fullest. Jolly Mukerji sang to the tunes of ‘Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le’, ‘Goriya Re Goriya Re’ and ‘Chandni O Meri Chandni’ to such an extent that the listeners went into the ocean of music.

Hema Sardesai filled the whole atmosphere with soulfulness with songs like ‘Awara Bhawre’, ‘Main Kudi Anjaani Hoon’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Qalandar’, while Shailendra Singh took the audience to the old age of music. He enthralled everyone with songs like ‘Main Shayar To Nahi’, ‘Humne Tumko Dekha’ and ‘Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun’.

Poornima Shreshtha connected the audience with devotion and spirituality with ‘Itni Shakti Hume Dena Daata’ and everyone’s favourite ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’.

Mohit Chauhan mesmerized the audience with his popular number ‘Tumse Hi’ while Sonu Kakkar made everyone dance to the tune of ‘London Thumakda’.

Apart from this, Kishore Bhanushali entertained the audience with songs like ‘Bhanware Ki Gunjan’, ‘Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan’ and Minu Bakshi sung ‘Awaaz De Kahan Hai’, ‘Lambi Judai’ etc. Vibhor Parashar and Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi also enthralled the audience with their captivating style and melodious tunes.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI and Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Entertainment, Media, Art & Culture Committee, PHDCCI said, “This is the 6th edition of PHD Utkrishtata Samman. To encourage the industry as well as to promote entertainment, media, art and culture, every year this grand event is organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

On this occasion, Nandita Jain and Arshad Nizam, Co-Chairs– Entertainment, Media, Art & Culture Committee; Former Presidents– Dr. D K Aggarwal, Suman Jyoti Khaitan, Sharad Jaipuria, Gopal Jiwarajka, Sanjay Bhatia, K S Mehta; and many business dignitaries were present.