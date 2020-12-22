Musicians United presents “Sitar Baithak Festival” on 26th & 27th Dec

Musicians United presents “Sitar Baithak Festival” on Dec 26th and Dec 27th 2020 from 5.30 pm onwards at Mahatma Gandhi Museum (Gandhi Sangralay), Raj Ghat New Delhi

An initiative to get artists back to live concerts by Musicians United. It’s a two days Sitar festival, A young upcoming artist of this generation will be part of this festival on Dec 26 and Dec 27, 2020 from 5.30 pm onwards at Mahatma Gandhi Museum (Gandhi Sangralay), Raj Ghat New Delhi.

Program Details.

On Dec 26th –Mehtab Ali Niazi from Bhindi Bazar Gharana going to perform in Sitar with Zaheen Khan on Tabla followed by the other Sitar performance by Fateh Ali Khan from Moradabad Gharana with Shahbaaz Shakeel on Tabla.

On 27th Dec Soumitra Thakur will be performing in Sitar.He belongs yo Maihar Gharana with Saptak Sharma on Tabla and the last performance of the evening by Adnan Khan on sitar from Dilli/Kirana Gharana with Zuheb Ahmed Khan on tabla

About Zuheb Ahmed Khan organiser of Sitar Baithak Festival

Zuheb Ahmed Khan is one of the leading torchbearers of the famous Ajrada gharana, and a rising star of Hindustani classical music. Born into a family of musicians, he received extensive training from his father Ustad Naushad Ahmed Khan, his maternal uncle Ustad Akram Khan, and his grandfather Ustad Hashmat Ali Khan, who are all notable exponents of the gharana.

Zuheb has performed at various prestigious platforms across India and internationally as well. A classical tabla virtuoso of the highest order, his consistently brilliant and exciting performances have evoked laud and admiration at various music festivals in India and abroad.