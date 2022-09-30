MyGlamm Sponsors Bigg Boss Season 16

Mumbai, 30 September 2022: India’s #1 online make-up brand MyGlamm comes on board as the official Make-up Partner for India’s favourite reality show ‘BIGG BOSS’ as it returns for a thrilling new season on COLORS with the theme ‘Game badlega, kyunki BIGG BOSS ab khud khelega’. As India’s largest direct-to-consumer make-up brand, MyGlamm embraces the philosophy of building a community with its users, engaging with them, and eventually creating products with their insight. MyGlamm’s association with COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS Season 16’ is the right step in that direction, tapping into the entertainment-loving audience present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections.

MyGlamm is all set to accentuate the glam quotient on the show this season with a dedicated space in the COLORS BIGG BOSS house called the MyGlamm Zone, where you will see the contestants work on their glam game, get ready for the weekend episodes, and perform fun tasks and activities. This zone will also see Bollywood celebrities visit the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house over the weekends and on special occasions. MyGlamm uses a combination of technology, content, and social media to allow consumers to not only discover its products, but also create a rich, personalised content and tutorial-fuelled post-purchase experiences through its app.

Commenting on the association, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty and FMCG brands, The Good Glamm Group, shared, “We are thrilled to be the Make-up Partner of BIGG BOSS Season 16! MyGlamm is a brand that empowers women to create their own glamour by taking inspiration from popular culture. With this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our endeavour to democratise beauty at a whole new level. This association allows us to penetrate the tier 2 and 3 and below cities and leverage the immense reach and traction across consumer segments provided by BIGG BOSS. As the largest DTC make-up brand in India, MyGlamm creates innovative and personalised beauty products by understanding the beauty needs of women. We’re working with the finest global labs to create formulas that are vegan, toxin-free, with ingredients that are great for the users and are highly efficacious, marrying the best of make-up and skin care.”

Pavithra KR, Revenue Head – COLORS, Viacom18, says, “BIGG BOSS is one of the most beloved and entertaining reality shows in India with a strong fanbase that is spread across the length and depth of the country offering a unique value proposition for brands. Every year we innovate to provide more value to brands who partner with us on Bigg Boss. While this association provides MyGlamm with an audience reach unparalleled in television, the programmatic integration of the MyGlamm Zone takes brand-consumer engagement to a whole new level, delivering on the brand’s need of both performance and perception. We’re thrilled about this association that will serve as a bankable platform for the brand to further deepen its community of users and interact with them.”

Furthermore, viewers can vote for their favourite contestants and the contestant with the most votes will earn the title of ‘MyGlamm Face of the Season’. Voting can be done by downloading the MyGlamm app on their devices.

‘BIGG BOSS Season 16’ will premiere on 1st October 2022 at 09:30 PM and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and Saturday – Sunday at 09:30 PM only on COLORS.