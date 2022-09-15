Myntra Big Fashion Festival to go live from 23 September

Bengaluru, September 15 2022: Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle platforms’ festive carnival, Big Fashion Festival (BFF) will be Live from 23 September. This festive fashion dhamaka will witness the platform offer access to more than 1.5 million styles from leading domestic and international brands, offering products across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home, beauty, and personal care. Brands have planned more than 100 new launches as part of the festive proposition, known as BFF Specials, to woo the fashion-forward customers, ahead of the event. Over 6 million unique customers are expected to shop during this mega festive carnival.

Besides access to numerous value offers to shop for the entire family, this edition also brings ‘BFF Specials’, specially curated by the respective Brands, for customers seeking trendy and fresh collections at a great value.

Some of the brands offering their new collections as a part of BFF Specials include:

Apparel – Nalli, the Label Life by Malaika, Being Human, Ahalya, IndoStreet, Peter England Active, Baisacraft, USPA, Celio X Pokemon, FCUK innerwear, Deyann, Blackberry Tech Pro collection, Koski,

Kidswear and teenswear – Wrogn Teenswear, Collister by Pantaloon, Biba, Max

Beauty – Music, MAC – Fix +, Etude House, Essence Get Set glam

Footwear – One8 X Puma, The Mini Needle, Retro by USPA, Carlton London, Campus, Levar, Toms

Accessories – Urban Forest, Stylestry, Enoki by Baggit, Wildcraft Trolley

Home – UCB Home

Watches and Wearables – Hugo watches

Speaking about Myntra’s preparations for the Big Fashion Festival, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Our marquee festive fashion event, which starts from 23 September, is expected to see ~6 million unique shoppers flanking the platform to shop for their entire family. This edition of Big Fashion Festival will enable customers to shop from a 50% bigger selection of 1.5 million styles and from over 100 new launches, giving them access to choose from great deals and offers from brands as well as exciting rewards, delighting customers this festive season.”

Value offers and Rewards

The celebrated festive event presents access to unprecedented value offers by brands, along with ingenious customer engagement propositions like the curtain raiser deals and the deal o’clock. Customers using Axis Bank and ICICI debit and credit cards to make payments on their purchases will enjoy an additional 10% off. Myntra Insiders, members of its popular loyalty program, will also have the opportunity to avail of benefits like free shipping on all orders, Myntra gift cards, and vouchers from celebrated brands, among others. This edition of the event BFF will also see the brands offer consumers assured BFF Rewards, like coupons from brands in beauty, entertainment, food, travel, media, and music among others.

For the Big Fashion Festival marketing campaign, Myntra has roped in multiple celebs including the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The films will play a pivotal role in connecting Myntra with millions of new and existing fashion-forward consumers during BFF and is set to reach out to 250+ million people.