Myntra Brings Global Fashion Powerhouse, Boohoo Group, to India

Bengaluru, November 30, 2022: Trendsetting UK-based iconic fashion house, Boohoo Group, has marked its foray into the Indian market for the first time with Myntra. boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP), and Nasty Gal, will offer over 1500 on-trend and fresh styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear, as a part of the much-anticipated launch.

Right in time to kick off the party season, the association will witness Boohoo and Nasty Gal cater to fashion-forward Indian consumers for the first time, while also marking DP’s re-entry into the country, following the brand’s acquisition by the Boohoo Group. DP offers versatile, feminine, and elegant fashion for every woman, while Nasty Gal offers trendy, distinct, and edgy looks with inspiration from vintage as well as runway trends. boohoo focuses on striking yet easy styles for everyday fashion consumers to confidently own their narrative.

Ahead of Myntra’s upcoming seventeenth edition of the End of Reason Sale, the collection from the Boohoo Group will consist of looks inspired by global trends like funky animal prints, classy florals, subtle shimmer, and dramatic glitter, across segments like dresses, tops, bottoms, and sweatshirts, among others. DP and boohoo also have a strong offering across footwear that include, heels, casual shoes, platform heels and espadrilles among others. Catering to fashion-forward women across ages, the brands retail at attractive prices ranging from ₹2500 onwards across boohoo, DP, and Nasty Gal.

As a seasoned leader in fashion, boohoo’s vision is to empower a global social generation to look and feel confident every day, across occasions. boohoo supplies fashion to more than 100 countries, including major markets like the USA, UK, France, and Australia. Targeted toward free-thinking women, Nasty Gal’s collection primarily consists of bold and eclectic pieces catering to customers from over 60 countries since 2006, while DP continues to be a legacy brand, best known for its fun, feminine and versatile line. The brands have successfully established themselves as some of the most desirable and on-trend brands across the globe.

The three distinct brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra, to enable shoppers to easily browse and discover their favorites across the brand catalogs. The brands will also indulge in compelling marketing activities that include influencer activation and visibility across Myntra’s path-breaking social commerce initiative, M-Live. The brands will additionally offer shoppers a scintillating 25% off, as a part of its launch promotions, to heighten visibility amongst Indian consumers. While the entire collection will go live in phases ahead of EORS-17, scheduled to be held between 10-16 December, wishlisting for all three brands begins on 2nd December.

On their India foray through Myntra, John Lyttle, CEO, of Boohoo Group, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Myntra as our strategic partner in India. The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital-first approach makes this a great strategic partnership.”

Speaking on partnering with the Boohoo Group, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are ecstatic to bring the Boohoo Group to India and be their partner of choice as they foray into this geography. At the back of our unmatched reach and cutting-edge tech interventions, Myntra continues to be at the forefront of enabling access to sought-after global brands to consumers and driving the vision of leading brands to effectively reach fashion-forward Indian consumers. Boohoo, DP, and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion-conscious consumers in the region and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”

Adding perspective on the association, Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head – International Brands, Marketplace, and Omni, said, “While they are a part of the larger group, the individuality of the three brands is what we admire. boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal have distinct personalities and cater to varied cohorts of consumers. While boohoo emphasizes being fashion ready for every occasion and is catered towards millennials, Nasty Gal showcases fresh, edgy, and bold styles that are apt for fashion-conscious Gen Z consumers, whereas DP’s collection is targeted towards the evolved fashionistas, who enjoy chic, timeless, and contemporary pieces in their wardrobe. Shoppers shall be spoilt for choice.”