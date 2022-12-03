Myntra’s first Creator Fest serves as a fitting curtain raiser to EORS-17, bringing together India’s most loved fashion & beauty creators

Mumbai, December 3, 2022: Myntra hosted the first-ever edition of its ‘Creator Fest’, an event celebrating and recognising India’s popular and much-loved content creators in the space of fashion and beauty, on the 2nd of December, in Mumbai. The gala affair witnessed one of the largest gatherings of more than 200 Indian influencers under one roof, to cheer and advocate for Myntra’s unwavering dedication and commitment to powering India’s thriving creator ecosystem. The event also served as a curtain raiser to Myntra’s flagship fashion carnival EORS (End of Reason Sale), the 17th edition of which is slated to begin on 10th December.

Myntra’s grandest on-ground event ever was graced by Myntra’s CEO, Nandita Sinha, and Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Manvi Gagroo from the popular OTT series ‘4 More Shots Please!’, along with country’s leading influencers like Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, Sushant Divgikr, Siddarth Batra, Santoshi Shetty, Riya Jain, and Sejal Kumar, among others best known for their distinct sense of fashion and beauty. The evening included insightful panel discussions with popular content creators who talked about their journeys in the creator space, live commerce being at the forefront of the creator economy and how brands like Myntra are harnessing its power to enable the creator ecosystem. The other highlights of the evening included the content creation and engagement zones buzzing with action as creators flanked the areas. The engagement zones consisted of high fashion, and beauty-centric photo booths and styling corners from sought-after brands such as Boohoo, Lakme, Maybelline, Roadster, and Mango along with exciting meet-and-greet sessions that allowed influencers to network among peers and exchange ideas and concepts. Introduced during BFF earlier this year, the ‘Creator Pass’ will be extended to budding content creators with more than 2K followers on any social media platform to avail of added benefits during EORS-17.

At the event, Myntra’s CEO, Nandita Sinha touched upon how creators, especially, Myntra’s Style Squad, has been at the helm of the brand’s social commerce success, trends observed by the platform in this year thus far, what’s in store for Myntra and creators in 2023 and a peek into the 17th edition of EORS specials. Myntra’s Senior Director for Social Commerce, Arun Devanathan, touched upon Myntra’s contributions to the creator’s ecosystem, revealing that the platform had recorded a 5X increase in traffic and 20X scale in demand, after clocking an exemplary 8000+ live video sessions since the inception of Myntra Studio and M-Live last year. He added that M-Live had been witnessing over 100% engagement rates, along with Myntra registering a 2X surge in the average time spent on the platform since January, while highlighting the 10 billion social impressions the platform recorded via its social commerce propositions, in a year.

The Creator Fest played host to the launch of global fashion powerhouse Boohoo Group, on Myntra, which was unveiled by the leading ladies of the hit OTT series, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ The launch of the Boohoo Group on Myntra, will enable shoppers to access uber-trendy brands like Boohoo, Nasty Gal, and Dorothy Perkins. The event ended on a high note with singer, Ritviz, captivating the audience with his catchy tunes.

Commenting on the success of the event, Nandita Sinha, CEO, of Myntra, said, “There is no denying that creators are one of the leading voices that are shaping the way consumers shop and adopt fashion and beauty. The Creator Fest is our way of celebrating their relentless effort and support in driving Myntra’s social commerce proposition. As we deepen our relationship with leading and emerging creators next year, through this event we want to showcase our ambitions to empower the creator economy further, whether that be through identifying budding creators at the grassroots levels or including regional content creators, as we build for T2 and beyond. We will build for many Indias alongside the creator community. ”