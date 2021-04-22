National Geographic in India, with Gul Panag, brings stories of hope and change this Earth Day through Planet Possible

New Delhi: National Geographic in India, with a mission to ignite hope and change among the planet-conscious viewers, is bringing in Planet Possible to celebrate Earth Day 2021. Bringing actor and environmental enthusiast – Gul Panag on board; Planet Possible seeks to inform, inspire and empower viewers by bringing them stories of ingenuity, grit, hope, and optimism. The celebrations will feature ‘Tiger Queen of Taru’ & ‘On the Brink’ that will premiereon April 22, 2021 at 12 pm & 1 pm on National Geographic India and Nat Geo Wild and will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Encouraging viewers to bring about a change – either through the biggest or smallest of actions, Planet Possible aims to inspire people of all ages to step outside their realities, ask questions, look closer, and forge a deeper understanding of the world and their place in it. As a part of the initiative, the films – ‘Tiger Queen of Taru’ & ‘On the Brink’ will explore the life of wild animals living in the 21st century in India and share intriguing insights along with offering a fresh new perspective and nuances.

Directed by Indian documentary filmmaker – Aishwarya Sridhar for over six years, the film ‘Tiger Queen of Taru’ traces the remarkable life of Maya, a wild Bengal tiger living in the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve, Maharashtra’s oldest and largest National park. ‘On the Brink’ series journeys through the sub-continent, immersing audiences in the most incredible landscapes and habitats in the country and bringing them eye to eye with the rarely spotted animals that are living on the edge of extinction. From vanishing Gharial crocodiles in Chambal River to Indian Pangolin in Papikonda National Park, Andhra Pradesh, the 2-part series will uncover the hidden and harsh reality, secrets and facts about the endangered species and help discover the key for their survival.

“At National Geographic, we draw audiences with our creative storytelling; taking them on immersive, empathetic journeys. With an unwavering commitment to the world we live in, Planet Possible hopes to provide aperspective-shifting inspiration through our narratives – ‘Tiger Queen of Taru’ & ‘On the Brink’ and illustrate the most effective ways to help our world. We are really happy to have Gul Panag join us in our mission to bring stories of hope and change for all the planet lovers across in the country”, said Kevin Vaz, President & Head – Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India

“I have grown up with National Geographic and I’m truly honoured that I got the chance to be part of their Earth Day special celebrations. The thought and cause behind Planet Possible is extremely close to my heart since I firmly believe that we should all be contributing towards our planet. I am urging people to take inspiration from the films and do their bit in making the world a better place to live in”, said Gul Panag

Planet Possible specials ‘Tiger Queen of Taru’ & ‘On The Brink’ will be premiering on April 22nd at 12 pm & 1 pm on National Geographic India and Nat Geo Wild. They will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar