National Geographic India’s acclaimed series ‘Mega Icons’ chronicles Keshav R. Murugesh’s quest to revolutionize the global IT-BPM industry

New Delhi August 17, 2023: Known for decoding India’s most iconic minds and highlighting their inspiring stories, the latest edition of National Geographic India’s award-winning series – Mega Icons, is all set to bring forth the journey of Keshav R. Murugesh, who redefined success and revolutionized the Business Process Management (BPM) industry, with WNS as its beacon. The documentary titled, ‘Mega Icons: Keshav R. Murugesh’ premieres on August 17, 2023, at 8 PM on National Geographic Channel.

The film meticulously traces the life of Mr. Murugesh, commencing from his days as a young entrepreneur selling TV sets with his father in his teens to nurturing a passion for cricket and pursuing his professional journey. The documentary unravels the mind and the journey of a leader who disrupted the Indian IT-BPM market to solidify its global dominance. Through extensive interviews, immersive videos, and captivating recreations, the film unveils Murugesh’s exclusive, never-before-seen world. Viewers will gain insights into the story of this extraordinary leader’s resilience, determination, and triumph, leaving a remarkable mark on the business landscape.

“Our acclaimed Mega Icons franchise was created with an aim to bring forth thought-provoking and insightful stories of successful personalities, helping our viewers to understand their path to success through a scientific lens. We decode the choices they made which have put them on the path to glory. Combined with our powerful style of storytelling, we aim to enlighten and motivate our viewers with the success stories of some of the inspiring corporate leaders like Keshav R. Murugesh,” said a National Geographic spokesperson.

“It is an honour to be featured on a prestigious channel like National Geographic and to have them retell my story through Mega Icons. The film chronicles the defining moments that have shaped my journey over the decades as well as the trajectory of WNS’ remarkable growth and its rise as a bellwether of the global IT-BPM industry. My only message to any aspiring leader watching this is, “believe in yourself and pursue your dream relentlessly,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Also, remember, you are a true leader when you surround yourself with people smarter than yourself!”, he added.

‘Mega Icons: Keshav R. Murugesh’ will premiere on August 17, 2023, at 8 PM on National Geographic Channel in India