Navya Naveli Gallery is organising a group show “The small story” which is curated by Amrita Kochhar from 3rd feb 2023 till 3rd of March 2023 at Navya Naveli Gallery. Around 30 artists will be participating in the group show.

Key points of the show

Preview Date – 3rd of February 2023

Will be in view till – 5th March 2023

Chief Guest – Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Curator of the Show – Amrita Kochhar

Venue – Navya Naveli Gallery B-18, Greater Kailash Enclave 1, New Delhi, 110048

Some of the participants are :

Anjani Reddy, Asit Patnaik, Binoy Varghese, Dharmendra Rathore, Kanchan Chander, Lakshman Aelay, Nawal Kishor, Nayanna Kanodia, Nupur Kundu, Shampa Bhattacharjee, Vijender Sharma, Vimmi Indra and many more will be part of this event.

About the Show :

“The Small Story” – The story which is not small after all

A story of depth, perspective, passion & creativity “The small story” threads together the conceptualised works of some of the country’s best contemporary artists in small format. Small is beautiful, Finding energy in the divine, Divinity in the minute, Hope and content in the tiny, the small format stitches together a larger canvas of exxcellence, passion and meaning. Through colour, strokes of the brush and the artist’s imagination.