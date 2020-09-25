Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa spotted shooting a song at Omaxe World Street

Faridabad: Omaxe World Street situated in Sector 79, Faridabad has always been known for a perfect casting location in Movies, Ad-Films and Music Albums. Singing sensations Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa were recently spotted shooting for their new music album here.

The fans were excited to see the much-admired singers shooting live in front of them. The sizzling chemistry between Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa is sure to make the song a chartbuster. The song will be releasing next week, and is directed by popular music video director, Arvind Khaira. He is well-known for his last widely recognized music video ‘Filhall’.

The upcoming album starring Neha and Guru is being launched under the T-series Music Company label. Omaxe World Street is built and designed on the themes of famous Walking streets of countries like London, Amsterdam etc. The Unique concept of World Street Junction makes it an ideal location for video and movie production. The album will give us a tour of multiple locations in Omaxe World Street, as the video will be releasing soon.