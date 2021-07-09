Neha Narang, Shalini Vishnudev and Owais Mallick to be seen in &TV’s Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein



There is a lot of drama unfolding in the life of Swati (Tanvi Dogra) and Indresh (Ashish Kadian) in &TV’s Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein. Alongside, there are not one but three entries to bless Swati and her to-be-born child. Soon joining the cast of &TV’s Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein are three new actors – Neha Narang as Devi Saraswati, Shalini Vishnudevas Devi Lakshmi, and Owais Mallick as Bal Ganesha. Presently, Swati (Tanvi Dogra) has reached her seventh month of pregnancy. Festivities are galore when the whole family gets together to host Swati’s GodhBharai. Joining these celebrations is Lord Ganesh, Devi Saraswati and Devi Lakshmi in the human avatar. Swati can sense the divinity and is joyous.

Indresh (Ashish Kadian) returns to Bidhoi with Sammy (AnjitaPoonia) after a long period of two months. This time apart brought many challenges in Swati and Indresh’s relationship. Will they battle it out or succumb to the distance? On joining the show, Neha Narang, who be essaying Devi Saraswati of &TV’s Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein, shares,“I always wanted to portray a divine character, and I am glad to get this opportunity. I play Saraswati, who embodies knowledge, wisdom and learning. I have been reading devotional kathas to grasp the language and frequent meditation sessions to bring about the required calmness in character. It is challenging but at the same time satisfying to play a Goddess on-screen.” Shalini Vishnudev, seen as Devi Lakshmi of &TV’s Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein, says, “Essaying the role of a goddess is quite interesting and intriguing.There is a certain charm about playing a mythological role. The costume, make-up, dialogues and even the aura is very different from playing a human. I will be seen as Devi Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth, prosperity and growth. I have previously played mythological roles, and I am elated to be a part of this show.”

Watch Neha Narang as Devi Saraswati, Shalini Vishnudev as Devi Lakshmi, and Owais Mallick as Bal Ganesha in ‘Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein’ at 9:00 PM, Monday to Friday only on &TV!