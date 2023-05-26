New OTT Releases This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, Bhediya, The Light in Your Eyes, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3, And More

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new Hindi web series and movies as the last week of May, 2023, brings a wave of releases on various OTT platforms. From Netflix and Disney+Hotstar to Prime Video, MX Player, ShemarooMe, and more, there’s a diverse range of content to suit every taste, including thrillers, comedies, dramas, suspenseful tales, and action-packed adventures. So, stock up on popcorn and get ready for an immersive movie marathon this weekend. Here’s everything you must know about the weekend releases on OTT to add to your binge-list.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Platform: Zee5

Date: 23 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/MWH7lfZdP-8

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is an intense courtroom drama based on true events. Manoj Bajpayee portrays lawyer PC Solanki, who fearlessly confronts a powerful godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. The film chronicles the gripping journey of lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki throughout the five-year trial. With unwavering determination and unwavering faith, he fights for truth and ultimately achieves justice for the victim. This power-packed film showcases the rollercoaster life of a lawyer who stays committed to his principles, overcoming challenges to ensure justice prevails. Mark your calendars for the film releases on May 23th, 2023, exclusively on ZEE5.

The Light in Your Eyes

Platform: MX Player

Date: 24 May, 2023

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmKdRnODkPk

‘The Light in Your Eyes’ is a captivating Korean drama that explores the powerful impact of time on people’s lives. Starring the terrific trio Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Son Ho-jun, the 12-episodic series revolves around Kim Hye Ja, who discovers a magical watch that allows her to manipulate time. Desperate to save her father from a fatal car accident, she turns back the clock, but the cost of altering time is high. On the other hand, Lee Joon Ha, a young man, has given up on his dreams and resigned himself to a mundane existence. He works as a scammer in an elderly care centre, where he meets Hye Ja, who is now an old lady. The two embark on a friendship that faces new challenges as they both navigate significant life changes. As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a world where time is a powerful force that can both bless and curse. Witness a unique perspective on the human experience with ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ in Hindi on MX Player from 24th May 2023.

Intertwined 2

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Date: 24 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/vSZeZkPDvlM

Intertwined 2, a comedy-drama series releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 24th May, 2023, takes viewers on Marco’s adventure into the future as he unravels the enigmas of the past. Starring Carolina Domenech, Elena Roger, Clara Alonso, José Giménez, and more, the series delves into a captivating narrative. Directed by Jaimee Lieske and presented in Spanish, this sequel continues the compelling storyline with a blend of humor and drama.

Mother’s Day

Platform: Netflix

Date: 24 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/oZYClEftLCk

Mother’s Day, set to release on Netflix on 24th May, 2023 is a thrilling film that follows Nina, a former agent with a mysterious background, on a daring mission. When she discovers the existence of her long-lost son, Nina defies all odds and embarks on a relentless journey to rescue him. Armed with her skills and unwavering determination, she faces numerous obstacles and unravels shocking secrets along the way. This gripping tale delves into the depths of a mother’s unconditional love and showcases the extraordinary lengths she will go to protect her child.

FUBAR (Season 1)

Platform: Netflix

Date: 25 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/f6A56zcGeWE

Fubar is a hilarious comedy-drama set to release on Netflix on 25th May, 2023. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, and more, the film follows the unexpected revelation that a father and daughter share a secret: they both work for the CIA. Their lives take a comical twist when an already precarious undercover mission transforms into a dysfunctional family affair. Directed by Nick Santora and presented in English, Fubar promises a delightful blend of action, humor, and heart as this unconventional duo navigates their unique situation.

Chal Man Jeetva Jaiye 2

Platform: ShemarooMe

Date: 25 May, 2023

Link:https://www.instagram.com/reel/Csk5YeNuE66/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Get ready for the highly anticipated premiere of Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye 2 on 25th May, 2023 exclusively on ShemarooMe. The sequel serves as a morale booster, addressing the inner conflict between the mind and the heart. While the original focused on doing what’s right, the second installment explores self-confidence and morale. Through a captivating treasure hunt undertaken by the family’s children, viewers are taken on a transformative journey of self-discovery, resilience, and triumphant success against all odds. Directed by Dipesh Shah, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast including Dharmendra Gohil, Rajiv Mehta, Krishna Bharadwaj, Hemen Chauhan, Harsh Khurana, Sucheeta Trivedi, Sheetal Pandya, and Anahita Jahanbaksh. Prepare for a powerful and authentic cinematic experience that solidifies the series’ box office triumph.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Platform: Zee5

Date: 26 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/bsi8_9EoYyg

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a delightful comedy set to release on ZEE5 on 26th May, 2023. Salman Khan plays a determined protagonist who takes it upon himself to fight crime and bring positive change to the world. In an effort to bring joy into his life, his younger brothers arrange for him to meet a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-girlfriend. What follows is a hilarious cross-country adventure, filled with unexpected revelations and comedic situations. As they journey together, secrets are unraveled, and laughter ensues, making for an entertaining and light-hearted comedy. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, Salman and his brothers discover the true essence of love, friendship, and the pursuit of a brighter future.

Bhediya

Platform: JioCinema

Date: 26 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/dK_tq71r_8Y

Set amidst the breathtaking jungles of Arunachal Pradesh, Bhediya follows the journey of Bhaskar, a man who undergoes a startling transformation after being bitten by a legendary wolf. As he starts turning into the very creature that bit him, Bhaskar embarks on a thrilling quest alongside his eclectic group of friends. Filled with unexpected twists and uproarious moments, the film takes us on an adventure brimming with laughter and surprises. Together, they navigate through challenges, seeking solutions to reverse Bhaskar’s extraordinary predicament. Get ready for a wild ride of friendship, mystery, and fantastical transformations with Bhediya on JioCinema from 26th May, 2023.

City of Dreams Season 3

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Date: 26 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/WlBHIDQzoJ8

The highly-anticipated third season of City of Dreams arrives on Disney Plus Hotstar on 26th May, 2023. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series delves into the intense family feud within the Gaikwad family, sparked by an assassination attempt on a controversial political figure. With an ensemble cast featuring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the new season revolves around the efforts of Ameya Gaikwad (Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat) as they unite to safeguard their family’s legacy from rivals and external threats.

Blood & Gold

Platform: Netflix

Date: 26 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/mqNzrsUerYw

Blood & Gold, set to release on Netflix on 26th May, 2023, takes place in the waning days of World War II. A German deserter and a young woman become unwittingly entangled in a dangerous struggle against a group of relentless Nazis who are obsessed with uncovering hidden treasures. As the conflict escalates, the duo must navigate the treacherous landscape of war, facing perilous challenges in their fight for survival. This gripping tale delves into the depths of the human spirit, showcasing the resilience and sacrifices made in the face of unimaginable danger.

Turn Of The Tide

Platform: Netflix

Date: 26 May, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/_tHdyD9TGCA

Turn Of The Tide, set to release on Netflix on 26th May, 2023 tells the compelling story of Eduardo, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a boat carrying cocaine sinks near his island. Seeing this as a daring opportunity to fulfill his wildest dreams and earn money, Eduardo embarks on a risky path. Starring Jose Condessa, Helena Caldeira, Andre Leitao, and other talented actors, this Portuguese-language film explores themes of ambition and the consequences of one’s choices. Directed by Augusto Fraga, Turn Of The Tide offers an intriguing narrative that will captivate viewers.