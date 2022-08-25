Nickelodeon continues to dominate as India’s No.1 Kids’ network

25th August, 2022; Mumbai, India: Engaging young viewers with indigenous stories and adorable characters, India’s leading Kids’ entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon continues to take on the leadership mantle as the most preferred and No 1 kids’ entertainment franchise in India. Riding on the triumph of its diverse IPs, the Nickelodeon franchise continues to have a soaring reach of over 44 million kids’ each week, enjoying the highest viewership market share of 31% (YTD) within the category. The franchise also leads across co-viewing Target Groups, establishing the love for the brand amidst kids and their families alike. The pioneering kids’ network further continues to top the charts with Nick leading the category with a 15% market share. Boasting of the largest repository i.e. over 900 hours of homegrown content in the country, all Nickelodeon characters from Motu Patlu to now the Bhoot Bandhus have each gone on to become icons of today, making the Nickelodeon franchise an integral part of every kid’s daily lives.

Speaking about the category leadership and the responsibility that comes with it, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Kids have come out of a very difficult and daunting period and are slowly adapting to the post covid realities of going back to offline learning and having more social interaction. As a responsible storyteller, Nickelodeon has always been there for kids through these tough times, nurturing and inspiring them through our stories and characters who have become their best friends and confidantes. We are committed to taking kids into a world filled with fun, imagination, and laughter, making sure they are stress-free and in high spirits. It is this deep understanding and connect with kids who are at the centre of our universe that has allowed us to garner immense love from them as well as the trust of their parents.” She further added “Responsible fun entertainment and putting kids first is the resultant patronage received from kids and parents, has also made us a preferred partner of choice for advertisers who are also seeking to meaningfully engage with children and their families.”

Stories and Entertainment Unlimited: Nickelodeon has grown from strength to strength owing to the robust programming strategy and the launch of 11 successful differentiated IPs across genres ranging from chase action, fantasy, and magic to slice of life. Each IP and character has established an everlasting bond with kids such that 5 characters from the Nickelodeon franchise are amongst Top 10 in the Ormax Small Wonder February 2022 report on kids’ favourite characters. Reinforcing its commitment as the undisputed leader of the kids’ genre, the franchise will continue to entertain kids with immersive stories of their favourite characters in the months to come that will include all-new episodes of Chikoo aur Bunty, Golmaal Jr., and Motu Patlu as well as the movie premiere of Motu Patlu and the first mini-movie premiere of Chikoo aur Bunty on Nick and new episodes of Shiva, Bhoot Bandhus, Ninja Hattori and Pakdam Pakdai along with the movie premiere of Rudra on Sonic.

Engagement and Innovation unlimited: Serving young audiences with innovative initiatives and high decibel engagement, Nickelodeon continues to provide kids with unmatched, money can’t buy experiences. As a category first, Nickelodeon hosted the screening of KCA in the Metaverse on Decentraland by keeping the environment safe and kid-friendly. The annual pro-social initiative Together for Good (TFG) sought to help address mental health issues that came as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the core thought that Kids and Stress do not belong together, TFG urged kids to #TakeABreak to shed their stress away. In an attempt to empower kids and promote physical and mental well-being of India’s younger generation, Nickelodeon also partnered with the Ayush Ministry for its flagship campaign, #YogaSeHiHoga. Most recently Nickelodeon teamed up with United Nations to empower kids in the most meaningful way for its #OnlyOneEarth initiative.

As we enter into the festive season, Nickelodeon along with our digital destination Voot Kids is all set to spread the cheer bringing the best of content and experiences across screens for kids across the nation.