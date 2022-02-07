Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is back with another exciting edition…

National, 07th February 2022: 2021 was a year of change, and an on-going roller coaster ride for kids as well as us. However, despite the challenges, Nickelodeon continues to stay true to its promise of putting kids first and ensures that kids stay cheerful and express freely. With a belief that every voice counts, Nickelodeon, once again, is all set to empower and entertain kids with its flagship brand initiative ‘Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021’, the only awards show in the country that allows kids to vote and choose their favourites across multiple categories. Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 was a runaway success in its virtual avatar with the highest ever, whopping 1.5 million votes. This year too, the awards would be brought to life virtually with several cutting-edge additions and innovations that will surely strike a chord with kids and parents.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has steadily and successfully grown to become one of the most noteworthy brand IPs in the kids’ category. In addition to the existing categories such as Favourite Youtuber, Favourite Dancer, Favourite Mobile Game, etc. Nickelodeon’s KCA 2021 will witness the introduction of newer relevant categories such as Favourite Environmentalists, Favourite Sibling Jodi and Favourite Fashion Icon. Moreover, to award talent from across the country, KCA 2021 will see the introduction of south focussed categories too. The winners like every year will take home the coveted Nickelodeon blimp and get slimed as a mark of honour! Keeping the energies high, the orange carpet has witnessed the who’s who of B-town, from Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to many personalities across categories to take home the coveted blimp.

The nominations were gathered from a research study conducted to determine who and what were the kids’ favourites while they were indoors during the lockdown. The opportunity to vote has been broadened even more so as to allow every kid to voice their choice. To enable a larger set of audience to voice their choice, KCA 2021 will open the voting gateways through multiple platforms such as Voot, Voot Kids and on the Jio App.

Speaking on Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “With kids at the heart of everything we do, at Nickelodeon we continue to keep our young dynamic viewers engaged, entertained and motivated through these difficult times with innovations and pioneering initiatives. Nickelodeon has adapted to the new normal to continue to be the most-sought after destination for meaningful entertainment in the kids’ category.” x She further adds, “Year-on-year, the Kids’ Choice Awards has grown to become a unique brand IP in the kids’ genre. We believe that the young minds are our future and empowering them with an opportunity to voice their choices is of utmost importance. The Nickelodeon KCA 2021 edition promises to be a fun and innovative initiative with interesting categories and unique virtual experiences and interactions.”

Pulling out all stops for Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021, will see an innovative and novel marketing campaign. In addition to on air promotions across the franchise, the initiative will have unique, platform specific engagements across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, MX TakaTak to name a few. Specially curated superfan contests and sessions will entertain kids. Winners will be given a masterclass by celebrities on social media platforms. The KCA Gang of influencers will be at the forefront in full force to fan the frenzy. Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Nickelodeon has partnered with 99 Pancakes to curate special combos for KCA 2021.

With kids being empowered to voice their choices, get ready to witness whom they choose to take the Nickelodeon Blimp home.

Start voting on 7th February, 2022

Here is a sneak peek to the award categories for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021