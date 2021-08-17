Noida & Gzb societies celebrate and honor the valor of freedom fighters

Noida – The nation celebrated its 75th Independence Day yesterday and the atmosphere was filled with sentiments of nationalism. Residential societies in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida hosted celebrations that begin with unfurling of Tricolor, children of societies gave enthusiastic dance and singing performances. Societies like Ajnara Le Garden, Ajnara GenX, Ajnara Homes, Ajnara Integrity and Daffodil witnessed great participation from residents.

Paramount Emotions and Paramount Golf Foreste marked this day with a special Nukkad Natak performance and by paying a tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifice and commitment towards the countrymen. The senior management members also motivated the youth and children of the society towards serving the society as responsible denizens of the country.

Commercial shopping complex Spectrum Metro gave a unique twist to this year’s I-Day celebrations by adorning the entire premises in saffron color. Senior management also gave insightful speeches on this occasion to motivate and instill the feeling of patriotism amongst the audience.

The gated society of Sikka Karnam Greens situated in Sector 143, Noida also celebrated the Freedom Day with great pomp and show. Children gave folk dance performances and made the entire ambience patriotic. Food and beverage was also arranged for the residents. The celebration of 15th August is extremely significant as it makes all aware and conscious about their duties as a responsible Indian citizen, and value the freedom provided to them by fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.