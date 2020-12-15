Now sing along with Carvaan Karaoke

Mumbai: Whether you fancy good old retro classics of Lata Mangeshkar or the best of Mohd Rafi, nothing brings out the unapologetic singer in you like a good old karaoke evening. Betting on new technology and a 100-year legacy, Saregama turns a new leaf with the introduction of Carvaan Karaoke offering yet another entertaining and engaging product experience. Carvaan Karaoke comes with an inbuilt screen which glides upon smoothly to display song lyrics. It does not require any external set up and is an easy plug and play.

Carvaan Karaoke comes with 1000 pre-loaded Karaoke tracks, 5000 evergreen Hindi songs and 280 + music & non -music based podcasts to suit interest of every member of the family. It supports other functions like FM/ AM/ BT/ Aux out & HDMI connectivity as well. It comes with two mics with eco control. If one wishes, the lyrics can be projected on TV or projector via HDMI. This comes at a perfect time where most people are still home restricted due to pandemic and missing out on party fun. Carvaan karaoke is just apt for house parties this festive season.

It is extremely simple to operate, portable and looks premium in rich metallic red colour.

Talking about the latest launch, Mr. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “Carvaan Karaoke is a complete one stop solution for all retro music lovers. Not just listening to evergreen songs but singing along with family and friends from the comfort of your house is a priceless experience”