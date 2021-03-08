Now watch Award winning film Nakkash on your favourite OTT Platforms

Mumbai: With successful recognition, Nakkash won awards at various film festivals around the world and is now all set to entice audiences on the digital platforms. Rajshree Films bought the rights of Nakkash and made it available on various OTT platforms including Jio Cinema, Airtel Xstream, VodafoneTV, Shemaroo, etc. Adorned by the performances of veteran actors like Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma & Pawan Tiwari, the film was released in theaters in 2019, the film made a mark in the box office as well as in the Critics Circle.

In the year 2019, many critics placed Nakkash in the category of Best Film of the Year. Nakkash is directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Zaigham Imam. The film, produced by Pawan Tiwari, Govind Goyal and Zaigham Imam, was released under the banner of Golden Ratio Films. Nakkash is a story of a Muslim artisan living in Banaras who makes idols in Hindu temples. On one hand, the people of his own community are angry and on the other hand, some fundamentalists are also eyeing him because of his work. This film warns people of present socio-political scenario of India. Nakkash also advocates the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb, due to which Hindustan has been tied in the thread of unity for years.

Director Zaigham Imam is very excited by the massive streaming platforms’ release of Nakkash. He says that today’s cinema is in the audience’s palms (mobile phones). So! It is important that the films reach maximum OTT platforms. He hopes that the OTTs audiences also appreciate it as it won the hearts of the audience in theatrical and critical circuits. He also said that the film has been in the news from the beginning of its views in film festivals. Even today, a team of Nakkash is getting messages of praise through various social platforms. Nakkash has touched people’s lives and has created a different understanding of Hindu-Muslim relations. Now through different streaming platforms, this film will reach a new audience; it is also a big success of our cause.

A dialogue of Nakkash got quite viral on social media ‘Who is God?… The brother of Allah’. When asked about this, Zaigham said there can be no differentiation between Allah & any Gods. These are all one and the film shows that it is wrong to hate any human being on the basis of his religion. The lead actor for Nakkash got Best Actor at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival and Indian International Film Festival of Boston, USA in the year 2019. While director Zaigham Imam got the title of the Emerging Filmmaker of the Year at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival, 2018 and the Best Director in 2019 at Indian International Film Festival of Boston, USA.