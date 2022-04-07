Nrityangan Kathak Kendra in the collaboration with ICCR organises Classical Dance Festival and Workshops from 7th to 10th April,2022 at ICCR Kolkata nearest Metro Maidan

ICCR in collaboration with Nrityangan Kathak Kendra presents “Azadi Ki Leher” as a celebration for the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This program will be a junction of Dance and Music where great performances will be increasing the aesthetic beauty of the whole function.

The celebration is on the 10th of April, 2022

Time – 10:30 a.m. Onwards

Venue – ICCR, Satyajit Ray Auditorium

NKK Director – Paramita Maitra

Guest Artists – Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Vidushi Saraswati Sen

Performers – Priyanka Saha, Dipali Chakravarty, Poulomi Basu, tanmyee Chakraboty, Shrabasti Chatterjee, Nitisha Banerjee, Susanta Ghosh, Sourav Roy, Bishal Dutta, Sandeep Sarkar, Avik Chaki, Sourav Pal, Reshmi Mishra, Sritama Banerjee, Sumanjit Chakraborty, Krishnendu Roy, Anushmita Chakraborty, Santanu Roy, Anatara Acharya, Dhurba institute of dance, Daliya Karmakar, Channabi Dancers, Somabha Bandopadhay, Shrijan Chhanda & students of Nrityangan Kathak Kendra

Accompanists

Sitar – Chandrachur Bhattacharjee,

Tabla – Biswajeet Pal, Subir Thakur

Vocal – Pratip Banerjee

Along with the amazing Programme, Nrityangan Kathak Kendra is organising Kathak and Odissi Workshop and to bring the good news this is open to all. This is conducted under the guidance of Vidushi Saswati Sen and Guru Ratikant Mohapatra in the celebration of the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Date – 7th to 9th of April, 2022

Venue – ICCR Art Gallery

Nrityangan Kathak Kendra organises a 4-day Classical Dance festival including of Dance workshops from 7th to 9th April celebrating 75th Indian Independence, Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav titled “Azadi ki Leher” & “Shraddhanjali” (Tribute to Padma Vibhushan Late Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji)

Programme 10th April, 2022

Time – 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Morning session: “Azadi ki Leher” where 22 young performers from different classical genres like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, and Manipuri. Manipuri Dance will be performed by 25 Young performers.

Afternoon Session: Shraddhanjali (Tribute to Padmavibhushan Pt Birju Maharajji). In this part, Seminar Topic will be the Contribution of Padmavibhushan Pt Birju Maharajji in Indian Classical Dance, Art & Music

Finale Performances: Tribute to Maharajji by All NKK students & Guest artists including Vidushi Saswati Sen & Ratikant Mohapatra. As a part of this Festival NKK organises two workshops. From 7th to 9th April 2022 at ICCR Art Gallery. Kathak workshop by Vidushi Saswati Sen & Odissi workshop by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra.

The whole Programme is a treat to Art lovers Where from Music to Dance to even workshops will be conducted to make this interesting for each and every one. This will be a whole package waiting for you all with open arms to this amazing – amazing program.