On Audience demand, JioCinema releases all-new episodes of the captivating thriller series ‘Asur 2’

Mumbai, India: The psychological mystery thriller, Asur Season 2, that released on June 1 became an immediate sensation, leaving viewers intrigued with its gripping storyline. Following the phenomenal success of the opening three episodes, fans of the captivating thriller series from across the country pleaded with the platform to release the balance episodes at one go. The series has been trending continuously on social media for the past 3 days. Such has been the fervour, that JioCinema has now decided to go ‘fan-first’ in its approach and give in to the crazy fandom. The platform will release the balance 5 episodes at one go on today. Asur Season 2 which was earlier slated for ‘one episode a day’, is available Free on JioCinema.

The much-awaited sequel to the captivating and critically acclaimed web series, Asur, featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Abhishek Chauhan, and Gaurav Arora has generated immense excitement among fans and the wider audience since its announcement. Early reviews have hailed this as the best thriller to come out from India. Building upon the success and intrigue of its predecessor, the new season promises to be an even more enthralling experience filled with suspense, intense storytelling, and exceptional performances.

Fans can now enjoy all episodes of Asur Season 2 on JioCinema, for Free.