Online Pret Wear Designer Label Sonia Paul Styles Actress Srishti Jain in T Series new song “ Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan”

26th March 2022, Renowned online designer Wear Label Sonia Paul has brought the curtains of her 2022 summer collection up on the new T Series song “ Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan” starring Actress Srishti Jain as her collection showstopper in the song.

The song“ Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan ” will be launched by T series with actress Srishti Jain exclusively wearing the renowned online designer Label Sonia Paul. The song’s heartfelt lyrics are written by Shakeel Azmi with vocals by Asit Tripathy and Music directed by Rashid khan.

In the song, Homegrown designer Label Sonia Paul presents her fun and dreamy collection. The collection is inspired by the adulting phase of women who celebrate their lives in the most prestigious way. The collection is full of prints, co-ords and frills which will definitely be candy to everyone’s eyes.

On this Association Designer Sonia Paul comments: “ This has been a huge opportunity for us to collaborate and showcase our designs with Srishti jain in Label T Series song. Using our creative side, we’ve created a fun-loving collection. We can’t wait for everyone to see our summer collection in its brightest form in the song “Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan”. We couldn’t have dreamed of someone better than Srishti to showcase our style as she truly embodies the spirit of cutting-edge fashion”