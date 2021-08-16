Our Monday just got brighter with Tollywood fans getting to cherish the coming together of two stars- Ram Charan and Jr NTR for Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu.

The teaser which saw the effervescence of Ram Charan and Jr NTR not just turned heads but also evoked joy among many.
The RRR duo stand true to the movie’s song Dosti with their light hearted banter and laughter on both host seat and hot seat. Their camaraderie off screen clearly reflects onscreen as well.
One cannot miss the special moments like fist bumps, pulling each other’s legs and of course the interviewer- interviewee rapport.
Ram Charan too took to his Twitter to talk about the fun they had shooting for EMK.
“My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK!
Hope you all have as much fun watching it as we did shooting!
youtu.be/SINxvviCKTo
@GeminiTV”