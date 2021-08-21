Pallab Music has recently launched the music album. Its romantic tragic song. The lead singer of the album is Shovan Ganguly

Tor Thikanay | Sovon Ganguly | Pallab Music /Pallab Mondal |

Pallab is a new member in the world of Bengali music professionally. But his artistic life started from his university time

Song writing was his hobby and passion wrote more than 70 songs while studying in college. The dream was that one day famous artists of the music world would sing the songs written by him.

Pallab said, “I have had the same dream as every human being since childhood. I used to write songs one after another and thought that one day Kumar Shanu, Amit Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal will sing my songs. Then end of my college life, I joined my family business. The matter of writing songs in a normal way is suppressed. But this is what I found that even after 20 years, the song that I wrote for Kumar Sanu that day was sung by Sanuda (Kumar Sanu)

In the year 2020, the Bengali song “Love is still alive” was released from Atlantis Music with the voice of renowned artist Nachiketa Chakraborty.

After that Pallab did not let the dream lose once again. In the last one year, more than 16 songs with his own tunes and lyrics have been released from his own YouTube channel Pallab Music.

Pallab Music has worked with Rupankar, Raghav Chatterjee, Durnibar Saha, Rahul Dutt and other talented and popular musicians.

Perth Chakraborty has composed the music for the song ‘Tor Thikana’ sung by Shovon Ganguly.

Mixing and mastering is done by Rupojbal Majumder. The song was shot by Vijay Dey and directed by Tanmoy Das.

Starring Vivek Mishra and Riya Das. Tinku Dalai was in the management.

Song-Tor Thikanai

Singer-Shovan Ganguly

Lyricist & Composer-Pallab Mondal

Director-Tanmay Das

Videography &Editing-Bijoy Dey

Cast-Vibek Sharma & Riya Das

Makeup-Pritam Singh

Studio-Saptak Audio

Recorded,Mixing & Mastered-Rupojjwal Majumder

Management-Tinku Dalai

Label-Pallab Music

