Parinda song is out now…

Selekt by Koinage has come again with their second video album titled ‘Parinda’. The heart touching song was released today on youtube and other music streaming platforms. The song is crooned by the talented Singer Rohit Nigam. Music is given by Tenzing Lama (Sumit Lama), whereas the lyrics and composition are done by Rohit Nigam as well.

The song Parinda is a song about feeling lost and empty without someone who completes you. Parinda serves as a metaphor, a bird who cannot fly any more because its wings seem stuck in time. The pain and the wish to stay with the person you used to be together with is highlighted in the song. Then finally overcoming the trauma and moving on as life goes on is the message of the song. The soothing voice of Rohit Nigam and the stirring lyrics just pave their way into your heart.

“Parinda is a song that is very close to my heart. I wrote it while I was going through a breakup myself and the lyrics resonate with what I was feeling at that time. That feeling of being alone all the time and still wanting to escape the emptiness, but also not wanting to let go. All that matters to you is a chance to be with that person again. Then how you forgive and try to forget as time never stops for anyone. I feel that anyone who ever had their heart broken would be able to relate with the lyrics,” said Rohit Nigam.

Rohit Nigam is a passionate singer, songwriter and performer. His first solo song ‘Vajah’, released in 2019 had won laurels from music lovers across the globe. The song struck a chord with audiences and was featured in Apple’s music daily alongside artists like Justin Bieber, Lauv, Ritviz, etc. His songs Sajna, Suroor, Vajah, Freeway, Prison Chain all served as one hit after another.

So, if you’ve loved and lost, this song is for you. Do check the song by clicking on the link given below.

Selekt by Koinage is home to independent artists and avid music listeners. Its strength lies in discovering filtered and handpicked artists with an eye on global reach. It has an intimate team of professionals with skills across the audio-visual palette who aim to build a community of like-minded music.