Paytm Insider brings to you the latest album by Indie Folk band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ alongside a multi-city tour

Kochi based favourite multilingual neo-folk band “When Chai Met Toast”, known for their happy and lighthearted music, are back again to enchant fans with their recently released first album alongside a multi-city stint – “When We Feel Young Tour” encapsulating a series of bright and happy events that aim to dispel two full years of gloom.

The four-piece, indie-folk band comprising of lead vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, keyboardist Palee Francis, and drummer Pai Sailesh are set to hit the road, performing shows from 9th April in Delhi, followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati and Indore.

Right now, people are ready to return to live music and regain a sense of normalcy. In the foreground, the album ‘When We Feel Young Tour’ depicts thoughts about happiness, reminiscence, fate, love and belief and the tour is creating space for When Chai Met Toast’s fans to safely listen to and enjoy the music they love so much.

With over 27.7 million collective views and 291K subscribers on Youtube, the band frequently performs at live events and music festivals in India, including Bacardi NH7 Weekender, SulaFest, OnePlus Music festival and Red Bull Tour Bus. Their music was also featured in the trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in August 2021.

All the music lovers who’ve enjoyed When Chai Meets Toast’s music, can now look forward to being transfixed by the band’s newly released bright and upbeat album.