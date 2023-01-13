Perry Diaz’s New Book, “Turmoil in Paradise,” is a Captivating Thriller About the CIA’s Involvement in Geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific Region and the Hunt for Terrorists

Sacramento, CA, January 13, 2023 –()– Perry Diaz, an award-winning columnist and retired businessman who devoted many years of his life to public service, has completed his new book, “Turmoil in Paradise”: a gripping and potent story about the pervasive threat of terrorism and the individuals who risk their lives to stop it.

“The CIA’s top operative was on the hunt for terrorists who were determined to assassinate the American president and the ten Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in Kauai, Hawaii,” writes Perry Diaz. “Ted Morrow, who had just saved the American president and the Polish prime minister from an assassination attempt in Washington, DC, was sent to East Java to investigate two bombings at the Surabaya Zoo and the Borobudur Buddhist Temple. He teamed up with Scott Burnham, his boss, and Leilani Ramirez, a Filipino sniper, to hunt for the terrorists in Southeast Asia.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Perry Diaz’s exhilarating tale begins as CIA agent Ted Morrow gets a call about bombings in Indonesia. He joins forces with his boss, Scott Burnham, and an infamous sharpshooter, Leilani Ramirez, to bring down the terrorists. They fulfill their mission, but that is far from the end of their problems. North Korean assassins have been sent to Washington D.C. to kill the President, and it is now their job to hunt the assassins down before they detonate a miniature nuclear bomb.

But what will happen if they are successful in foiling the North Korean government’s plot? What retaliation will the Supreme Leader unleash upon the United States, and will it be worse than the original plans? Find out in the exciting page-turner “Turmoil in Paradise.”

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Turmoil in Paradise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

