&pictures Presents the Director’s Cut of the Kartik Aryan and Mishti Chakraborty starrer, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

This weekend, get set for an inspiring and entertaining ride as the director’s cut of Kaanchi: The Unbreakable is primed to hit the screens this Sunday, on December 6th at 11 pm. So reach out for your most comfortable pyjamas and the biggest tub of popcorn you have as you are about to have an exciting start to your favourite month!

The romantic drama is bound to keep you entertained with stellar performances from Indrani Chakraborty, Kartik Aryan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rishi Kapoor. The film beautifully portrays the inner power of a woman who represents over one million suppressed youth against injustice in her country. Directed by the award-winning director, Subhash Ghai, the film will give you full on Feels, full-on Entertainment, and will definitely full on Inspire you!

Thrilled about the premiere, Subhash Ghai shared, “I believe, any art without a cause is futile. Kaanchi: The Unbreakable was a reflection of all that has been plaguing society. While we are progressing and building a cleaner and fairer society yet the story of the film stays relevant even today. An uber-passionate team and artistes as Late Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakravarty, Kartik Aaryan and Mishti together made Kaanchi a great piece of art. With the movie premiere, I’m looking forward to sharing her story with a much wider audience. This is very special to me because this would be the director’s cut version and I immensely enjoyed doing it.