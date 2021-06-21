Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted a picture of himself with Actor Ram Charan today and stated that he had come down to Hyderabad to style the star’s hair for the movie RRR. In his caption, he said, “Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.”

In the said picture, Ram Charan can be seen looking sharp and dapper with his carefully rendered coiffure. His lustrous handle bar moustache and his impressively stylish hair cut paired with a classy white T-shirt amped up his entire look. Fans were delighted to see Ram Charan in this modish look. Ram Charan’s moustache and hair styles have always been meticulously groomed and spruced up.

With lockdown being lifted in Telangana, the shoot of RRR resumed after months. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Danayya.