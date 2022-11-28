Popular Musical Duo Meet Bros Makes Heads Turn at a Musical Event Held at Spectrum@Metro

Noida, 28.November.2022: At Noida’s entertainment hub, Spectrum Metro Mall, sector 75, a musical dance fest named “Dance Masti & Dhamaal- Like Never Before” was recently organized and sponsored by popular pub-cum-restaurant ‘Float by Duty-Free’. Music composer duo Meet Bros performed live for the audience and also inaugurated the ‘Float By Duty-Free’ restaurant. Famous for compositions like ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Mere Nishaan’, and ‘Hangover’, Meet Bros sang many songs at the musical event and wowed thousands of audience with their enigmatic stage presence and palpable energy.

However, there was no dearth of star attractions at the event. There was a vast inflow of music and dance as famous personalities like Sufi singer Piyush Mehroliyaa, Singer Arjun Sharma, DJ Nitish, and GM Dance Group came to the show and added new flavors of excitement. DJ Nitish played some great Indo-Western music jams and remixes, and people in huge numbers came to the DJ floors to dance to the beats of the music.

The GM Dance Group presented an amazing well-coordinated dance performance. It had elements of Classical Indian and Peppy Western music attached to it. There were also lip-smacking snacks and food assortments available for visitors.