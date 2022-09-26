Prateek Kuhad Announces India Leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour

India, September 26th 2022 – Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly anticipated ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour.

Spread over 2 months and spanning 15 cities, the widely loved musician will be embarking on what is positioned to be one of his largest-ever homegrown tours within the sub-continent.

The tour follows the release of Kuhad’s latest 11-track studio album ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ that was released in May 2022 via Elektra Records and spoke about human love, friendship, and connectivity.

The mammoth run, kicking off on October 29th in Mumbai and wrapping up on December 18th in Goa, will see the pop music titan performing a two hour long set every night, with a setlist that features hot new favourites such as ‘Just A Word’ and ‘Favourite Peeps’ and evergreen radio hits such as ‘cold/mess’ and ‘Kasoor’.

The multi-city trek will include an assortment of cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru.

The announcement of the India tour comes close on the heels of his blockbuster headlining 20-city trek in the United States Of America in June 2022 that saw him delivering sold-out performances in support of this world tour. Ahead of the India tour, he will also be touring in the United Kingdom and Europe in October 2022 as part of this global showcase.

Best known for his intimate song writing, earnest lyricism and experimental flair, the 32-year-old global breakout star will be touring on home turf after a hiatus of one and a half years.

Prateek Kuhad states, “I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with all my beautiful fans across the region. Go grab your tickets on BookMyShow and I can’t wait to perform live for you guys!”

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination will produce and present the India leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ India Tour in association with talent management agency, Big Bad Wolf along with TribeVibe, the one-stop solution for college festival entertainment.

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow states, “Fandom for any artist is born out of the strength of connection that their music or art forges with the audience stirring emotions, relatability, and sync with rhythm. Prateek Kuhad is the epitome of each of these factors for fans in India and beyond who have always resonated deeply with his music. We are thrilled to bring Prateek Kuhad’s much-awaited ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ Tour to India after its successful run across USA, UK and Europe, creating an unparalleled, soulful music experience for Indian entertainment seekers. Fans across India, get ready to welcome the biggest pop music sensation as he paints your city red with love this winter.”

Dhruv Jagasia, Founder, Big Bad Wolf states, “We are super stoked to be able to cater to Prateek’s fanbase requests of wanting to see him perform live. We are always scouting for opportunities to honour that profound connection he shares with his fans which can only perhaps be fully expressed during live concerts. His concerts are sheer magic and we wanted to really curate a more intrinsic India tour this time around since he’s been recording in the studio for most part of the last two years.”

Fans can now get their hands on tickets exclusively on BookMyShow here. Tickets for the Indian leg of Prateek Kuhad’s ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour go live today, September 26th at 4 PM IST and are priced INR 499/- upwards.

See the full list of the tour dates below.

· October 29: Mumbai

· October 30: Pune

· November 05: Chennai

· November 06: Hyderabad

· November 11: Chandigarh

· November 13: New Delhi

· November 18: Surat

· November 20: Ahmedabad

· November 25: Lucknow

· November 27: Jaipur

· December 03: Guwahati

· December 04: Kolkata

· December 10: Indore

· December 17: Bengaluru

· December 18: Goa