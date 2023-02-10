Pre Valentine Bash at Glocal Junction, Worli

Love is in the air..

Roses, chocolates, love and music fill your hearts and that is what Valentine’s Day is all about. New promises and commitments, and to seal that what could be better than Glocal Junction, where you satisfy your palette, and to put the cherry on top, you can dedicate songs to your loved ones.

So join Pushkar Khot on 10th Feb at Glocal Junction, Worli and Aditya Jain on 11th Feb at Glocal Junction, Malad.

Time – 9pm onwards followed by DJ

Booking link – https://bit.ly/3l8AEmW & https://bit.ly/3jraDij