Prime Video Brings Thrilling Live Test Cricket Action as England Faces-off Against New Zealand This February

Mumbai, 15th February, 2023— India’s most-loved streaming service, Prime Video, with viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes, is all set to bring exhilarating cricketing action LIVE to its viewers’ screens with the England tour of New Zealand beginning February 16th. The two titans will face each other on the pitch in a two-test match series which will stream live on Prime Video beginning 16th February. Viewers and fans will have access to a host of features like highlights, and fall of wickets shortly after the conclusion of every match on Prime Video.

The first test match, from February 16th to 20th, will treat cricket enthusiasts to a day & night pink ball match as England takes on New Zealand on their home turf, at the Bay Oval grounds, with Mount Maunganui as a backdrop. The second test match will be held from February 24th to 28th, at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Bowler Kylie Jamison features in the New Zealand squad for the first time after he couldn’t play after his back injury last year. Ish Sodhi who has been the leading wicket-taker in the test series against Pakistan this January also features in the squad. In the England team, Rehan Ahmed, a promising young player, has been left out of the squad, while Stuart Broad is returning. Broad is supported by Matthew Potts and Olly Stone in the seamers department.

As part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats, are available exclusively on Prime Video India.

Match Schedule:

Date Match Details Time (IST) Feb 16th – 20th 1st Test Match: Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM Feb 24th – 28th 2nd Test Match Venue: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett (wc), Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices. For a list of devices compatible with Prime Video, please visit primevideo.com