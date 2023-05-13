Priya Bapat : I like to run away from politics

Hunger for power, betrayal, and ascension to one throne – the most influential and powerful Gaikwads are back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha, and many others in pivotal roles, the series will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Politics may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but slipping into a character, regardless of their personal opinions, is truly an art, not many actors possess. It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that Priya Bapat isn’t a politics enthusiast, considering the mind-blowing performance she delivered as Poornima Gaikwad in City of Dreams Season 3.

When asked about politics, here’s what Priya Bapat had to say, “ I like to run away from politics. I don’t know why but I have never found the courage to sit and learn and understand everything that’s happening in politics. I only react to the things that affect my day-to-day life but other than that I just go out and complete my duty of going and voting but I do not invest my brain at all in politics”

Dive into the murky world of politics with Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams season 3, exclusively only on Disney+Hotstar