Priya Bapat: Nagesh Kuknoor has a great impact on me as an actor

Actors and directors often form a profound bond, one that transcends the boundaries of their professional relationship. Within this unique connection, there are occasions when a filmmaker’s influence leaves an indelible mark on an actor’s career, shaping their approach to the craft. Such is the case with the remarkable collaboration between City Of Dreams actor Priya Bapat and filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor.

Talking about their bond, Priya Bapat says, “I definitely and 100% believe that Nagesh Kuknoor has a great impact on me as an actor. Working with him was the best thing that ever happened to me in my entire career. I believe that working with Nagesh Kukunoor Sir is actually rediscovering yourself as an actor because he really makes you understand and discover new things in yourself that probably exist and are there in you but you have never seen them. You don’t look at yourself as an actor in those ways, so he will help you rediscover and unlearn a couple of things. I think those were the best things I learnt from Nagesh sir.”

