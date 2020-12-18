Pulkit Samrat and Riteish Deshmukh’s Romantic Exchange on Social Media!

Pulkit Samrat has always had a fun and quirky side and the Taish superstar flaunted it yet again with his post wishing friend Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday.

In a funny post shared by the handsome hunk, he can be seen being pushed away from Riteish, after apparently leaning in for a kiss, captioned ‘When I tried kissing you a happy birthday!💋’

The super cute post has been extremely well received by fans of both Pulkit and Ritiesh, and the latter replied to the wishes saying ‘Love you Brother- I am ready for that kiss now!!!’

We think this little exchange was absolutely adorable and we can’t get enough of the pair’s bond. Pulkit has always kept it real with his fans on social media, and we hope these quirky posts keep coming our way!!

This is a perfect example of how the star aces working as well as playing hard! He has a number of projects in the works, including Fukrey 3 and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, and his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi is all set for a theatrical release on Makar Sankranti 2021.