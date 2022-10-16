Punjabi Music Mogul B Praak to Perform at Supermoon Ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour in Jaipur This Weekend!

October 16, 2022: After giving three amazing performances back-to-back, global Punjabi pop icon B Praak is set to rock the city of Jaipur! Happening at ZEE Studios, Jaipur on 16th October, Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour Co-powered by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda, and Recycling Partner Garnier which is the perfect way to kickstart a new week!

The outstanding night promises to enrapture fans and music lovers as B Praak raises the bar with his signature chartbuster hits such as Mann Bharrya, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga and Filhall and an entire ensemble of soulful, unplugged Bollywood and Punjabi classics.

Come, be a part of this exciting night and witness your favorite icon take your breath away! Get your tickets now only on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider.