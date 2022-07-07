PVR Cinemas Strengthens Its Presence in Maharashtra; Revamps its Ghatkopar Property in a New Avatar

National, July’ 2022: PVR cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India has remodeled its four-screen multiplex at PVR R Odeon Mall in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. Strategically located, the renovated PVR property is loaded with the latest technology and features and can accommodate 976 guests.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Maharashtra with 137 screens in 29 properties and 233 screens across 51 properties in West.

To provide an unparalleled captivating and immersive experience, the 4-screen property is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K projectors, Next Gen 3D and advanced Dolby 7.1 sound. There are recliner seats in the last row of all the audis for the discerning audience who prefer an extra comfort and a lavish experience while watching movies.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “We are happy to welcome movie buffs back in Ghatkopar with an experience they have never seen before. With audience getting back to theatres in full swing, we feel extremely privileged to launch our twelfth property in the city of entertainment. We have carefully curated all the experiences and are confident that PVR Ghatkopar will be a delight for one and all in the region.’’

Adding to the overall ambience, PVR has launched the property featuring an all-vegetarian menu with an extensive range of gourmet delicacies served in the luxury of comfortable recliners which further adds to the property’s unique offerings and provides a warm and welcoming ambience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd said, ‘’The new Ghatkopar property has been designed to offer an exemplary and engaging and movie-viewing experience. PVR Cinemas has always been focused on providing a holistic experience and the new revamped property is a testimony for that as it is backed by best-in-class hospitality and cutting-edge in-theatrical technology. In addition, we have a long, delectable food slate with scrumptious flavors that will leave our vegetarian patrons wanting more.’’

With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 854 screens at 173 properties in 75 cities (India and Sri Lanka).