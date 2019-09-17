Question Associates presents Gagan Damama Bajyo Written & directed by actor playwright , poet Piyush Mishra.

New Delhi: Question Associates (Q&A) presents Gagan Damama Bajyo Written & directed by actor playwright poet Piyush Mishra. Gagan Damama Bajyo is being organized by Question Associates and produced by Tamboo at Sri Ram Centre.

This is a musical play that showcases the inspiring lifestory of one of the India’s most celebrated freedom fighter and revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The play Includes revolutionary, passionate and gut wrenching songs written and composed by Mr. Piyush Mishra melodically express the sentiments of our freedom struggle. It explores all the varied human.

The audience got mesmerized by seeing power packed performance by all the artists who did hard to make this play rememberable.

Mr. Mishra said, he hopes people will enjoy the musical theatre, he also wishes the administration to recognise his credence.

“The play will be staged, applauded and then forgotten. That’s not what I am aiming for. I want the audience to be shaken enough to acknowledge that people like Bhagat Singh are not born every day.” He also congratulate Ms. Ruhi Ganguly Founder and CEO of Question Associates (Q&A) who took the initiative and organized this show to make the people aware about our real life super heroes.

Ruhi also added that the response of the audience was immensely good and was beyond our the expectations. Our tickets were sold out in just 3 days. So, the people who miss to see this theatre this time, will be welcomed soon, not only in Delhi but in other cities as well.