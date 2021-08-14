Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Independence Day

Hiba Nawab, essaying the role of CP Sharma in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai:

Independence Day is a very important day for all of us as our country got independence and freedom from the Britishers. During my school days, we dressed up in a white outfit every Independence Day with tricolour dupatta, performed patriotic songs, and participated in various extracurricular activities. I always feel very proud whenever I listen to our National Anthem.

Every year, in our society (building compound) we hoist the flag and sing National Anthem with pride, after which we celebrate the day eating tasty food, enjoying, etc. This year, I will be on a day off this Independence Day from the shoot and celebrate it with my family and friends.

I would like to wish all my fans a very Happy Independence Day and urge them to free themselves from anything stopping them from achieving their dreams. I believe freedom is everybody’s right, and now is the time to be who you are.

Sayantani Ghosh, essaying the role of Daljeet Bagga in Tera Yaar Hoon Main:

Independence Day is engraved in my mind, soul, and heart ever since I was a child. Whenever I hear our National Anthem being sung or any patriotic song being played, it gives me a spirit of unity and being one as a nation.

Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood for Independence Day. I prefer wearing a white Salwar-kameez and pair it with saffron or an orange dupatta. This year, I will be staying at home with my friends and family and have a nice hearty meal.

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Shivaay in Hero-Gayab Mode On:

Independence Day is a reminder that the freedom we have today is because of the sacrifices involved in it, and it gives me a lot of pride to be an Indian. During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and take flowers to school.

We are independent today because of the valiant efforts that our freedom fighters have put through to bring us this liberty. I believe it shouldn’t be only these patriotic days that evoke patriotism in our lives, but every day of our lives should be an attempt to make our country and its freedom warriors proud.

Anju Jadhav, essaying the role of Kiara in Wagle Ki Duniya:

Independence Day marks the long struggle of our freedom fighters and inspires the young generation to serve the country. Hence, the Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive. My Father served in the Indian Army, so this day has always been extra special to me, and I strongly connect myself to it. The best part about the celebration was pinning mini flags to our uniforms, getting sweets, fancy dress competitions and stage dramas at school. These are some of my fondest memories of childhood which I will always cherish. This year, this day is more special as all the Olympians will be there as special guests. I have also planned to decorate my place with an Independence Day theme and invite my friends to have a small get together, play some games, watch patriotic movies, etc.

I want to tell all my fans that enjoy this day as much as possible. We all should love our country and do the work which makes our family and country proud. Just be safe and have fun.