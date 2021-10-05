Radio City celebrates extraordinary people with the most unusual jobs on their special show, Velaikaran hosted by RJ Munna

Chennai, October 5th , 2021: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched Velaikaran, hosted by RJ Munna. The show features unique tales of extraordinary people with the most unusual jobs residing in and around Chennai. RJ Munna in his candid and heartwarming style discusses unconventional professionals scaling up out of the box jobs. A one of a kind concept, the charm of the show lies in its freshness and the special message it sends across.

RJ Munna brings a refreshing evening show, recording new people, new experiences and new locations with a completely unique perspective on the various lesser known professions in each and every episode. The show aims to be a stress buster at the end of a long working day for people who have drained all their energy and are looking for some source of revival, entertainment and motivation. The guest include a film stunt crew, cricket bat manufacturer, police academy, snake feeder, bird man to name a few. As part of the show, Radio City set the record for being the first media house that was permitted to shoot at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy. Being a highly restricted area, the Radio City crew received special grant to shoot the episode featuring the academy.

With over 12 years of experience in entertaining the Chennai audience with all sorts of humorous one-liners, SFX and tongue twisters, RJ Munna has carved a special place in their hearts. An entertaintaining demeanor and a never die attitude has made RJ Munna a crowd favorite, winning the title of Best RJ at the IRF Award in 2014 and Kumutham Magazine Best RJ Award in 2020.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City believes in providing content which is unique in nature. While we often focus on conventional successes, we fail to recognize the potential showcased by people who have treaded the unconventional path and tasted success. Chennai is a city which boasts of novel people and their insightful, entertaining and engaging narratives. A one of its kind format, the show features the extraordinary professions of ordinary people, someone who the audience can relate to. We are positive that the new show will help and motivate people to follow their choice of profession irrespective of what it may be, considering that success depends on the attitude, devotion and passion for the work rather than the work alone. We are all about celebrating something different, as Radio City itself is renowned for a great variety of out-of-the-box, unconventional, unusual content, making us the leading and differentiated radio channel over the years.”

Radio City is promoting the show on air as well on its YouTube channel. The show is also being cross promoted through social media posts and stories on platforms like Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. The opening episode of the show featuring a zoo keeper has already crossed over two million views on Facebook and over 100 K views on YouTube.

