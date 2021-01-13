Rajesh mein aaya Khodi Lal ka saaya in & TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and his family are soon going to experience a freaky Friday like situation on & TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) who is longing to meet her late husband Khodi Lal (Shyam Vyas), starts missing him and yearns for his presence. With the help of Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary), Kate (Aashna Kishore) and the use of a mystical planchette, the trio try to contact Khodi Lal’s spirit. While they call out to his spirit with much anticipation, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh Singh (Kamna Pathak) walk in the room followed by which, they hear a loud snap only to see Rajesh falls unconscious on the ground. When Rajesh regains consciousness, her voice turns hoarse and mannerisms change which makes everyone wonder if Khodi Lal’s spirit is inside her. While everyone is in utter silence out of astonishment, the children are ecstatic to talk to their Dadaji. He tells them that Yamraj was just about to grab him and banish him from visitng Katori Amma when, through the power of planchette he was brought into Rajesh’s body. In complete confusion and amusement, Rajesh has now got two spirits inside her and plays a double role! We’ve all heard of the stories but never seen one, will Rajesh be able to handle two personas in her body or will they go head to head? Sharing her experience, Kamna Pathak says, “I had a blast shooting for this episode, it was particularly very challenging to enact two people, but I always cherish the fact that the show has given me so many opportunities to experiment. The audience is in for a comical treat, hope that they enjoy it and continue to shower us with their love and support.”

Watch Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on &TV, Monday to Friday at 10PM