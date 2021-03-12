ReDefine bolsters VFX and CG Character and Creature capabilities with experienced new European team

London: Global animation and visual effects companyReDefinehas further expanded its presence in Europe with the onboarding of an experienced VFX team based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The talented group of VFX supervisors, producers and artistsspecialise in CG character and creature animation, delivering end-to-end VFX services for high profile projects across films, TV, advertising and games. They have already started work on their first project for ReDefine, to be announced shortly.

Key members of the team joining ReDefine include:

● VFX Supervisor Peter Dimitrov whose credits include ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

● VFX Producer Elena Rapondzhieva whose experience spans VFX, animation and gaming. Elena’s credits include ‘Hellboy’, ‘London Has Fallen’, ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins’

● 2D Supervisor DragostinValev who has worked on TV projects such as ‘The Terror’(Visual Effects Society Awards nominee) and ‘Genius’(Primetime Emmy Awards nominee), and films such as ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’

● CG Supervisor LazarinKouchev who has worked on projects such as ‘Rambo: Last Blood’, ‘The Outpost’ and ‘The Legend of Hercules’

Rohan Desai, Global Head of ReDefine, said: “Since launching ReDefine we have been delighted with the response from clients across the world who share our vision ofbroadening access to groundbreaking VFX at a time when people are consuming more digital content than ever before.This latest expansion will allow us to accelerate the growth of our VFX crewby adding an established, talentedteam whichcomplements our skillsets in areas such as GC character and creature animation. We are really pleased to be welcoming Peter, Elena and the team in Sofiato the ReDefine family.”

Peter Dimitrov, VFX Supervisor, said: “We are very excited to bring our talented team onboard as part of the global ReDefine crew. As a small studio we’ve been producing some great work on some big shows, and we can’t wait to explore the new opportunities and creative possibilities that this move is going to bring for the team.”

Elena Rapondzhieva, VFX Producer, added: “Joining ReDefine was a natural next step for our team, giving us the chance to focus on the work we love to produce on some exciting new shows.ReDefine has a great position in the industry as part of the DNEG family, and we look forward to working as part of the team to help bring inspiring stories to the screen.”

ReDefine has recently delivered VFX services for shows such as ‘The White Tiger’ (Netflix), ‘The Undoing’ (HBO) and ‘The 100’ (The CW), and animation services for shows such as ‘100% Wolf’, ‘Rock Dog 2’ and ‘The Legend of Hanuman’.