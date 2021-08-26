ReDefine delivers visual effects for Hollywood Netflix release ‘Sweet Girl’ starring Jason Momoa

India, August 26th, 2021: Global visual effects and animation company ReDefine has celebrated the delivery of VFX services for Sweet Girl, an American action thriller, in collaboration with production companies ASAP Entertainment and Pride of Gypsies. The film was released on August 20, 2021 by Netflix.

Starring Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Adria Arjona among others, the film is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and is a revenge saga revolving around a devastated husband, who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter.

Contributing to the film’s action sequences, ReDefine’s scope of work involved 100 crew members working on a host of visual effects requirements, including CG face replacement, creating a CG stadium crowd, 3D Environment extensions, Greenscreen integration with 2D environment extension, FX snow and FX shotgun blasts.

Andrew Simmonds, VFX Supervisor, said, “It was a true pleasure working with the makers of ‘Sweet Girl’ on this ambitious project. Our team is dedicated to always delivering the best visual effects and we managed this in spite of the challenges of the pandemic. We believe some of our greatest strengths are an eye for detail and our combined technological edge, and our work on ‘Sweet Girl’ is a testament to this.”

Rohan Desai, Managing Director of ReDefine, said: “At ReDefine, it is deeply ingrained in our DNA to work in perfect synergy with filmmakers to provide the best possible visual effects and promote great storytelling across the globe. Our dedicated team of VFX supervisors, producers and artists are continually building upon our culture of excellence, and we are excited to be providing best-in-class technology and state-of-the-art services to some of the most respected content creators in our industry, as we strategically expand into the world’s biggest entertainment markets.”

Launched in 2019, ReDefine provides creative visual effects and animation services focused on expanding international markets as well as independent filmmakers everywhere. It supports studios producing film, television, and animation content. ReDefine is also providing VFX services to the upcoming movie ‘Cry Macho’ for legendary filmmaker Client Eastwood, as well as several Bollywood projects including ‘Brahmastra’, written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and ‘83’ for director Kabir Khan.

About ReDefine:

ReDefine provides creative visual effects and animation services, both to expanding international markets and to independent filmmakers everywhere. Our approach is tailored to the needs of every project, with a deep understanding of the cultures in which we operate. Our ability to build close working relationships with filmmakers is key to helping realise their grandest visions.

ReDefine is a global company with studios in London, Montréal, Vancouver, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Sofia. As part of the DNEG family of companies, ReDefine leverages the benefits of access to DNEG’s market-leading technology infrastructure while bringing an agile and bespoke service to each market.