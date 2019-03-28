Reel Movie Awards 2019

Having struck the right note with the jury and the audience, Badhai Ho reigned supreme at the News18’s Reel Movie Awards tonight bagging four important awards. Winning the Best Film category, the movie also saw Gajraj Rao win the Best Actor category for his hilarious and impeccable portrayal of a middle-class man, with an unexpected pregnancy, leading it to become one of the super hit movies of last year.

Rao has been a part of the industry for over two decades, doing occasional brief or supporting parts in films like Black Friday, Yahaan and Talvar until he was cast as Mr. Kaushik in Badhaai Ho.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film turned out to be a stellar hit and one of the most celebrated movies of 2018. The comedy-drama film featured a host of veteran actors namely Surekha Siri, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta along with Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra. The ensemble comedy revolved around a 25-year old man who discovers his parents are soon to be expecting. Badhaai Ho was lauded for its middle-class setting, small-town humor while highlighting a tender soft love story between the parents played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress Award for playing the grandma of the hero’s (Ayushmann Khurrana) whose sharp tongue and good heart is the reason for some of the best scenes in the film. The 73-year-old actor has been a part of the industry for over 40 years and has brought alive entertaining and varied avatars on screen. The veteran actor was nominated along with Taapsee Pannu for Mulk, Rasika Dugal for Manto, Geentanjali Rao (October) and Divya Dutt (Blackmail)

Further accolades followed for this rib-tickling comedy as the movie also grabbed the Best Screenplay Award.