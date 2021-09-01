Releasing on 5th September Premer Corridor e on the Pritam Deb Official virtually

Duo Pritam Deb Music Composer and Dibyadyuti Biswas lyricist jointly collaborate for the beautiful Romantic Bengali Original Songs which is going to release on 5th September are going on Pritam Deb Official YouTube Channel. The duo is also going to release other albums too in the coming days. During the Durga Puja they are releasing more than two albums in their joint collaboration

The song, which is going to be released is Premer Corridor e is sung by Bishakh Jyoti. He is National Award Winning Music Director on Nonfeature film, The lyrics by Dibyadyuti Biswas and Music Director is Pritam Deb

Pritam Deb said, “Rising Lyricist Dibyadyuti Biswas and I jointly collaborate on these projects. We have been working together for a year and have released so many Bengali Original Songs on Various Topics.”

Soon they are also going to release another new album Ekla Saradin which is sung by Trissha Chatterjee Famous Playback Singer in Tollywood & Bangladesh Films

