Relive your memories with Excitel

Binge-watching becomes hobby number 1 or as OTT explodes in our lives like never before, this World Television Day cannot be more celebrated than ever before. This year, nothing has been the same way as it was, and so as our movies and series choices, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in going deep down in the era of legendary TV shows and the saga of nostalgia. With increased consumption of the internet, we need to look forward to a great service provider and why worry when you have Excitel Broadband Service, everything is just a click away.

This World Television Day why not just sit with your loved ones and enjoy the old yet gold TV shows like:

Shaktiman

To be honest we don’t need cable TV and a scheduled time to watch our favourite superhero save the world! Remember watching Gangadhar transforming into Shaktiman and fight for his friends? You can stream it again anytime anywhere right on your compact screens. Shaktiman is just a click away!

Shaktimaan is a First Indian Superhero is depicted as a human who has attained superhuman strength and power through deep meditation and attaining control over five elements of life. Who fights against Tamraj Kilvish, who is the living embodiment of the evil and dark forces of the world and Shaktimaan’s nemesis. Shaktiman is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Shararat

“Shring vling sarwaling bhoot bhavishya vartman badling” who would not want to go back to the magician family. The ‘thoda jaadu thodi nazakat’ sorted our mornings as a kid and high time it fixes our days as an adult as well? Let’s escape into magic.

The story revolves around how different people in the family adjust to the magical powers of nani and her daughters, who use their magical powers for their needs. The series is available on Hotstar.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

While we talk about magic how can we forget the craze around the magic pencil?

Almost all of us had sometimes wished to own such a pencil as a kid and tried finding it in the stationery shops. Let us all again escape into magic with Sanju and the adventures of the magic pencil only on Hotstar.

Karamchand

How can we forget Karamchand? The first-ever detective series broadcasted in India. In the show, Karamchand and his assistant solve the murder, robbery, and other mysteries in his inimitable style. He is always munching on carrots and often playing chess with the Police inspector A Khan. He has a funny assistant, Kitty. And whenever she asks a silly question or almost reveals the secret, Karamchand says, “Shut up, Kitty”. Watch Karanchand on the Sony Liv app.

Hip Hip Hurray

If you wish to stream the coming-of-age stories, Hip Hip Hurray is another classical Indian show that has been an absolute favourite of the generations. The story is based on the lives of 12th-grade students at the DeNobili High School and their adventures, their fears, and hopes, their relationships, and their interactions. Besides that, the story also focuses on issues pertinent for the younger generation such as dating, careers, health, exams, causes in a light-hearted manner. The series is available on Zee 5.

Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

Loved by people from all age groups, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, is an Indian sitcom about the life of the Sarabhai family. A mother-in-law from an uber-wealthy family, a daughter-in-law who exhibits typical middle-class bargaining powers, a father-in-law who loves to troll his son, a brother-in-law whose poetic skills are a nuisance for everybody, and other eccentric characters, whom we cannot simply ignore – everything about this show was hilarious and beloved! The series is available on Hotstar.

Khichdi

Striking an emotional chord with the Indian audience, this award-winning series revolves around the joint family of the Parekhs with its crazy members who manage to find themselves in hilarious situations. Its popularity can be gauged by the fact that it was remade into a movie in 2010. Start streaming now on Hotstar.

Fauji

The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, aka SRK’s debut in television, Fauji was a highly successful Indian series. It is a simple story of commandos at an army training camp and their everyday experiences. Enjoy it from Hotstar.

The shows have reportedly witnessed a 300 per cent surge in streaming volumes lately. Though these legendary shows seemed to be lost in space as the century moved forward, with great OTTs today we can find whatever we want, and with Excitel there is no stopping.

With Excitel don’t worry about stopping, gather up the whole crew and bring out all the shows you were hooked on in your childhood, or times in your life.